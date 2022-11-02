Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 60,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

CPS stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $163.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 86.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $605.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

