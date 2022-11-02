Cormark Comments on Definity Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.00 and a 52-week high of C$40.85.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

