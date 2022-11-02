Cormark Weighs in on Black Diamond Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.80 million.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Group

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$51,699.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at C$559,609.60. In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total value of C$298,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,183 shares in the company, valued at C$461,943.61. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$51,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,609.60.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.