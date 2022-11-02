Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Corning by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 560,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 208,745 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Corning by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 572,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 151,056 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Corning by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 51,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 451,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 44,361 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

