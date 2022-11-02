Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.24% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 378,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 899,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

