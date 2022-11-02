Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

