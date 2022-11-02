Cory Sindelar Sells 3,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
