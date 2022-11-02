Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Coty worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on COTY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

