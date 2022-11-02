Credit Suisse Group Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $89.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

