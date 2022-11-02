Critical Review: Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) and TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS)

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) and TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fast Radius and TechPrecision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fast Radius presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 867.74%. Given Fast Radius’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than TechPrecision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Radius N/A N/A -38.04% TechPrecision -8.96% -14.87% -6.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fast Radius and TechPrecision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fast Radius and TechPrecision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.17 $5.95 million N/A N/A TechPrecision $22.28 million 2.18 -$350,000.00 ($0.07) -20.14

Fast Radius has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TechPrecision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Fast Radius shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fast Radius beats TechPrecision on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Radius

(Get Rating)

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About TechPrecision

(Get Rating)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. TechPrecision Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

