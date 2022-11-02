Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Noble Financial

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Noble Financial to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of CMLS opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.17). Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $236.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. Analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,515,000. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth $3,834,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 687,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 388,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 133,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,933 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

