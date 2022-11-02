Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Hovde Group to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of CUBI opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

