DA Davidson Boosts MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target to $34.00

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.