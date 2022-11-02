Daniel J. Kiernan Sells 10,290 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

