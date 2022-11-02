DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director John M. Nehra Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DaVita Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.