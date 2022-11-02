Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Cory J. Reed Sells 2,034 Shares of Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

DE stock opened at $388.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.72. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

