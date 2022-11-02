Definitive Healthcare (DH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.59 million. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DH opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

