Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.20.

The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$40.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.53.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

