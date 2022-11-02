DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 108,300 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 186.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.71.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

