DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,574 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 1,465.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,813 shares of company stock worth $3,201,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

