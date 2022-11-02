DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

