DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $165,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $290,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

