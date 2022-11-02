DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 38,000 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of IVERIC bio worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.
IVERIC bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.