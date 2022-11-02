DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

NYSE HR opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

