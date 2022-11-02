DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $965,000 Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

