DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $978,000 Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERCO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERCO Stock Performance

UHAL opened at $566.93 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $447.92 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

