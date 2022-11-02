DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 23.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CC stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

