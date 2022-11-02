DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.
Separately, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.
BLCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
