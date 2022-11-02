DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 465 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lear were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 3.7 %

Lear stock opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 163.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

