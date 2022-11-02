DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 156.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

