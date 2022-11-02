DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,745 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $236.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

