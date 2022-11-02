DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 40,424 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

PAAS stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

