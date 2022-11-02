DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $1.23 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 111.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after buying an additional 539,390 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,066,000 after buying an additional 498,832 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.9% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,653,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after buying an additional 307,898 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $8,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
ACI Worldwide Stock Performance
ACI Worldwide stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $36.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
