DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 645.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.