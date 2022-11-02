DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 6.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

