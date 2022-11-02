DermTech (DMTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect DermTech to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 748.29%. On average, analysts expect DermTech to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DermTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. DermTech has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $30.11.

Institutional Trading of DermTech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

DermTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Stories

