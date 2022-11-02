Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Roth Capital

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. MKM Partners upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.