Digital Brands Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, November 4th (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 4th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 4th.
Digital Brands Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DBGI opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.08. Digital Brands Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Digital Brands Group
Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Brands Group (DBGI)
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.