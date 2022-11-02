Digital Brands Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, November 4th (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 4th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBGI opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.08. Digital Brands Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBGI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XII LP lifted its holdings in Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

