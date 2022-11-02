Diversey (DSEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Diversey has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diversey to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diversey stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Diversey has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

DSEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

