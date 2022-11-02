Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.32.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $333.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.00. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

