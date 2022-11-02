DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

