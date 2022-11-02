Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird Sells 13,548 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $330,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.18. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.