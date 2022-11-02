Dropbox (DBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,826,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 200.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.