Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.33.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Dycom Industries Stock Performance
Dycom Industries stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 734.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 183,906 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 71,881 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
