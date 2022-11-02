Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 734.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 183,906 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 71,881 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.