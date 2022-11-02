Eldorado Gold Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELD. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.27.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

TSE ELD opened at C$8.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.10. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

