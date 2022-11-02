Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 5,885 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

