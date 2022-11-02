Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $787.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -782.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

