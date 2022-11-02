EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 154,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 186.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 139,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $5,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

