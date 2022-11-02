Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after buying an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after buying an additional 473,955 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.98 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

