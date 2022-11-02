Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,583 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $28,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 186.4% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS ITA opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
